Over $50K seized in money laundering bust

Over $53K seized in money laundering bust (Source: Texas Department of Public Safety)

Two people face money laundering charges after DPS officials say they seized more than $53,000 in cash during a traffic stop over the weekend.

Around 3:22 p.m. on Sunday, a DPS trooper stopped a car for a traveling violation in Carson County. Officials say the trooper then discovered rubber-banded bundles of cash inside a shoe box in the trunk of the car.

The driver, 43-year-old Juan Flores of California, and passenger, 33-year-old Angelica Manriquez of California, were arrested and charged with money laundering.

Bother were booked into the Carson County Jail.

Officials say the money was being transported from Oklahoma City to California.

