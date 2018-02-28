Amarillo Police hosting Exploring Post open house event

The Amarillo Police Department will host an Exploring Open House on Thursday, March 1, from 6 p.m to 8 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center Hospitality Room.
Students and parents are invited to attend this event and complete the next steps to becoming a Police Explorer.
The event will include meeting Police Explorer Advisors and Committee Members, learning about activities and meetings, witness a promotion ceremony for current Exploring members, and obtain an application to join Explorer Post 5507.
Exploring is Learning for Life’s career education program for young men and women who are 14 through 20 years old.
For more information visit www.exploring.org or contact contact Martin Birkenfeld, Assistant Chief of Police at 806-378-4252.
