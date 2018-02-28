DPS traffic stop leads to marijuana seizure, 2 arrested

DPS seized 108 pounds of marijuana, after a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle in Carson County.

Monday around 4:40 p.m., a trooper stopped a Mercedes-Benz traveling east on I-40 near Conway, for a traffic violation.

The trooper then discovered multiple vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana in the trunk.

Dylan Girrens, 17, and Antonio Ramirez, 21, were arrested and charged with felony possession of marijuana.

They were both transported and booked into the Carson County jail.

The drugs allegedly were being transported from California, to Florida.

