Wednesday's Weather: Windy day with high temps in the 60s, with elevated fire danger

Happy Wednesday, we've made it through the middle of the week and we are still talking warm and windy conditions with high fire danger.

This morning is starting off mild with temps in the 40s and 50s, but foggy conditions will continue through the early morning across the eastern panhandle.

A dense fog advisory is in effect through 6 a.m. Temps will once again warm above normal into the 50s, 60s and 70s.

Skies will be mostly to partly sunny. A cold front will move south throughout the day today.

Ahead of the cold front we can expect strong winds. Winds out of the south at 20-30 mph gusts up to 40 mph.

High fire danger is once again a concern for the southern half of the viewing area.

Thursday will be the coolest day of the week with temps in the 50s with calmer winds.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday will once again be warm in the 60s and 70s.

Stronger winds return for the weekend bringing back high fire danger.

