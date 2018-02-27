'Missing and endangered' Lubbock man has ties to Amarillo area

Lubbock police are asking for the public's help locating a missing man with ties to the Amarillo area.

58-year-old William Flygare was reported missing on February 22.

Due to a medical issue, Flygare is considered endangered.

He was last seen in Lubbock wearing a long-sleeved blue-and-white checkered shirt and khaki pants.

According to family members, he has poor balance and partial paralysis in his face.

He has grey hair, is 6'2" and weighs around 275 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Lubbock Crime Line at (806) 741-1000.

