1 person dead after rollover crash in Curry County

One person has died after a crash south of the Texico cemetery Monday evening.

Around 7:00 p.m., deputies with the Curry County Sheriff's Office were called to a crash on Curry Road 7.

Officials say 17-year-old Danielle Calleros was driving a car east on Curry Road 7 when she lost control of the car. The car left the roadway and traveled into a field where it rolled onto its roof.

Calleros and a passenger, 27-year-old Juan Carlos Avila-Trujillo, were both transported to Plains Regional Medical Center where Calleros later died.

Avila-Trujillo was treated and released.

Officials continue investigating the cause of the crash.

