Amarillo Hospital District receives funds to care for uninsured patients

The Amarillo Hospital District is continuing its mission to care for the indigent and needy through the Local Provider Participation fund.

Northwest Texas Medical Center currently has a contract with the Amarillo Hospital District to provide indigent care. However, both hospitals still have uncompensated care or care they do not receive dollars for.

It was determined through an assessment by the Amarillo Hospital District, that two percent of their net patient revenue or $16.1 million would be matched through federal funding from the Local Provider Participation Fund.

This amount is swept by the state, and then local dollars are matched and sent back into our community to help cover the cost of uncompensated indigent care.

"We've only had one assessment and it's on all hospitals," said Amarillo City Deputy Manager Michelle Bonner. "The assessment was set back in August, and it generated revenue of $16.1 million and that money is set. It comes in the Amarillo Hospital District and is segregated as part of the funds of the Local Participation Provider Fund and can only be used for certain items."

So far, local hospitals have received $7.6 million in intergovernmental transfer funds.

