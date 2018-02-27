Fain Ranch fire near Amarillo 30 acres, 75 percent contained

The Fain Ranch fire north of Amarillo is 75 percent contained, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

The fire is along US Highway 287, just north of the Cross Bar Management Area.

This fire is unrelated to the prescribed burn taking place in the same area.

The fire is currently estimated at 30 acres involved.

Potter County is receiving assistance from Texas A&M Forest Service.

Incident Alert: Texas A&M Forest Service is responding to a request for assistance on a wildfire in Potter County. #txfire pic.twitter.com/LczfHWEebV — Texas A&M Forest Service Incident Information (@AllHazardsTFS) February 27, 2018

Fire officials said the fire is currently small, but could grow out of control due to winds if not contained quickly.

