United Way will celebrate volunteers and donors at Victory Gala

Source; United Way of Amarillo & Canyon

The United Way of Amarillo & Canyon will hold its annual Victory Gala this weekend.

The gala will honor the accomplishments of volunteers and donors throughout the past year.

The total dollars raised during their fundraising campaign will be revealed, and awards will be presented to volunteers of distinction.

The event will feature a formal dinner and music.

Guests will also be able to take part in gaming, live auctions, silent auctions and dancing.

The event will be held on March 3, with cocktails beginning at 6:00 p.m. and dinner beginning at 7:00 p.m. at the Embassy Suites.

For reservations, call (806) 350-5282 or visit the United Way's website.

Tickets will be $80, with tickets for a full table costing $640.

