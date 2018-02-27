Hansford County searching for wanted felony suspects - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Hansford County searching for wanted felony suspects

By Jacob Helker, Digital Content Producer
Source: Hansford County Sheriff's Office Source: Hansford County Sheriff's Office
HANSFORD COUNTY, TX (KFDA) -

Hansford County officials are searching for two wanted fugitives and are asking for the public's help.

James Earl Griffin and Chad Walker are wanted for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Anyone with information on their location can contact the Hansford County Sheriff at (806) 659-4140 or their local law enforcement.

