Hansford County searching for wanted felony suspects

Hansford County officials are searching for two wanted fugitives and are asking for the public's help.

James Earl Griffin and Chad Walker are wanted for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Anyone with information on their location can contact the Hansford County Sheriff at (806) 659-4140 or their local law enforcement.

