WTAMU will host 38th annual Showcase of Music

The West Texas A&M University School of Music will host its 38th Showcase of Music this week.

The event will also commemorate the 100th anniversary of the music program at WTAMU.

Performances will include the Symphony Orchestra, Jazz Band, WTAMU Chorale, Concert Band and Chamber Singers.

The showcase will also include ensembles, quartets and solo performances from students and staff of the department.

WTAMU began holding the event in 1980, and has raised over $1 million dollars toward scholarship funding since its inception.

The show will be on March 2 and will begin with a traditional pre-show at 7:30 p.m. at the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts.

There will also be a Centennial Gala commemorating the anniversary of the showcase at the Embassy Suites, with cocktails beginning at 5:30 p.m. and dinner being served at 6:00 p.m.

