DPS finds over 100 pounds of marijuana after traffic stop

A California man was arrested after a DPS traffic stop uncovered drugs in his vehicle on Friday.

Around 12:12 p.m., a trooper stopped a 2004 Honda Pilot driving east on I-40 near Conway.

A DPS dog arrived on the scene and alerted on the vehicle.

The trooper discovered multiple packages of marijuana both in and around the vehicle, totaling 114 pounds.

The driver, Arnulfo Razo-Garza of Redwood Valley, California, was arrested and charged with felony possession of marijuana.

He was booked into the Carson County jail.

