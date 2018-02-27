DPS arrests 1, seizes drugs in traffic stop

One man is behind bars after DPS troopers found drugs in his vehicle on Sunday.

Around 3:12 p.m., a trooper stopped a pickup traveling south on US-87 near Dalhart.

The trooper found multiple packages of marijuana in the truck, totaling over 70 pounds.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

James Montgomery of Houston was arrested and charged with felony possession of marijuana.

He was booked into the Dallam County jail.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.