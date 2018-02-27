DPS arrests 1, seizes drugs in traffic stop - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

DPS arrests 1, seizes drugs in traffic stop

By Jacob Helker, Digital Content Producer
Source: Texas Department of Public Safety Source: Texas Department of Public Safety
DALLAM COUNTY, TX (KFDA) -

One man is behind bars after DPS troopers found drugs in his vehicle on Sunday.

Around 3:12 p.m., a trooper stopped a pickup traveling south on US-87 near Dalhart.

The trooper found multiple packages of marijuana in the truck, totaling over 70 pounds.

James Montgomery of Houston was arrested and charged with felony possession of marijuana.

He was booked into the Dallam County jail.

