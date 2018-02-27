DPS arrests 1, seizes drugs in traffic stop

The West Texas A&M University School of Music will host its 38th Showcase of Music this week.
A student at Travis Middle School has been arrested today following a threat on social media.
Officials are offering a reward after the Hartley County canine was hit by a car and ran away.
Weather outlook for Tuesday, Feb. 27
At 8:52 a.m. this morning APD officers received a call stating that there was an active shooter at Bowie Middle School. By 8:56 a.m. multiple officers responded and determined that there was no shooter and no threats made.
