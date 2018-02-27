Travis Middle School student arrested after threat on social media

A student at Travis Middle School has been arrested today following a threat on social media.

Around 12:55 p.m., officers at Travis Middle School were alerted to a threat over Snapchat about a possible shooting at the school.

Officers located the student within minutes of the threat and detained him. Police say the student did not have a plan or any means of carrying out the threat.

He was arrested and placed into the Youth Center of the High Plains.

This morning, police also responded to Bowie Middle School and Austin Middle School for threatening messages. In the investigation, police determined a juvenile male was involved in posting the threat at Austin Middle School. He has been placed in custody. Police say they determined that the juvenile did not have the means to carry out the threat.

Amarillo ISD released the following statement on the investigation:

Amarillo ISD is aware of a threatening message to our middle schools which started on Snapchat overnight. Amarillo Police are investigating the message, but have no evidence that it is credible at this time. Police arrested a suspect they believe is involved in a separate threat made yesterday referencing Austin Middle School. This latest message appears to be a broader copycat of the threat which surfaced yesterday. The safety and security of our students and schools is our primary concern, which is why we are diligently working with Amarillo Police to investigate these social media rumors and provide additional security at campuses today.

Canyon ISD also released a statement today:

Canyon ISD is aware of the concerning social media posts that circulated this morning. The safety and security of our students and schools is our primary concern. We are diligently working with Amarillo Police, Canyon Police and Randall County Sheriff's Department to increase their presence at and around our campuses.

Parents may notice extra officers around the schools today due to the concern caused by this incident.

