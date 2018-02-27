1 juvenile arrested for threat to Austin Middle School, AISD releases statement

Amarillo Independent School District has released a statement following two instances where a threatening message was sent on Snapchat overnight.

This morning, police responded to Bowie Middle School and Austin Middle School for threatening messages.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Amarillo ISD released the following statement on the investigation:

Amarillo ISD is aware of a threatening message to our middle schools which started on Snapchat overnight. Amarillo Police are investigating the message, but have no evidence that it is credible at this time. Police arrested a suspect they believe is involved in a separate threat made yesterday referencing Austin Middle School. This latest message appears to be a broader copycat of the threat which surfaced yesterday. The safety and security of our students and schools is our primary concern, which is why we are diligently working with Amarillo Police to investigate these social media rumors and provide additional security at campuses today.

In the investigation, police determined a juvenile male was involved in posting the threat. He has been placed in custody. Police say they determined that the juvenile did not have the means to carry out the threat.

Parents may notice extra officers around the schools today due to the concern caused by this incident.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.