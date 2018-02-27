Search ends for missing police dog after Dalhart resident finds him dead

Blitz is missing after being hit by a car in Dalhart (Source: Dalhart Area Crimestoppers)

The search has ended for the Hartley County canine who was hit by a car and ran away.

The Hartley County Sheriff's Office says Blitz was hit by a car near the 700 block of Texas Boulevard in Dalhart around 8:30 p.m. last night.

The Hartley County Fire Department, DPS and the Hartley Country Sheriff's Office joined together to look for him today. Drones and a DPS helicopter were used in the search efforts but were unsuccessful.

Officials say the public went out searching for Blitz after hearing that he was missing. A citizen called in and said they found Blitz on the 700 block of Oak Street.

Officials say he died as a result from the injuries sustained by being hit by a car.

