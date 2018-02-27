Officials: Police bite dog missing, do not approach

Blitz is missing after being hit by a car in Dalhart (Source: Dalhart Area Crimestoppers)

Officials are offering a reward after the Hartley County canine was hit by a car and ran away.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

The Hartley County Sheriff's Office says Blitz was hit by a car near the 700 block of Texas Boulevard in Dalhart. He then ran away.

Officials are asking residents to be on the lookout for Blitz.

If you see him, call (806) 244-5544 but do not approach him. Blitz is a bite dog.

The Dalhart Area Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to $500 for any information leading to the location of Blitz.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.