1 person dies after crash near Wellington

One person has died after a crash Monday morning.

Around 7:03 a.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety was called to a crash in Collingsworth County.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Officials say 76-year-old Richard Harris was driving west around 10 miles outside of Wellington. His car veered off the roadway, collided into a road sign and rolled over multiple times.

Harris was ejected from the car.

He was airlifted to the hospital in Amarillo where he later died. Officials say he was not wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.