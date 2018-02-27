DPS seizes 114 pounds of marijuana after traffic stop in Carson County

Officials are offering a reward after the Hartley County canine was hit by a car and ran away.
Amarillo Independent School District has released a statement following two instances where a threatening message was sent on Snapchat overnight.
Weather outlook for Tuesday, Feb. 27
At 8:52 a.m. this morning APD officers received a call stating that there was an active shooter at Bowie Middle School. By 8:56 a.m. multiple officers responded and determined that there was no shooter and no threats made.
One person has died after a crash Monday morning. Around 7:03 a.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety was called to a crash in Collingsworth County.
