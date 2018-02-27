DPS seizes 114 pounds of marijuana after traffic stop in Carson County

DPS seized 114 pounds of marijuana after a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle in Carson County.

Friday, Feb. 23, around 12:10 p.m., a DPS Trooper stopped a 2004 Honda Pilot traveling east on I-40 near Conway, for a traffic violation.

A canine unit arrived and alerted on the vehicle. Multiple vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana were discovered inside duffle bags in the vehicle and in the luggage bin mounted on top of the vehicle.

Arnulfo Razo-Gaona, 38, was arrested and charged with felony possession of marijuana and booked into the Carson County jail.

The drugs allegedly were being transported from Redwood Valley, California, to Tupelo, Mississippi.

