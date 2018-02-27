Amarillo police release information on social media school threat, student detained

Monday, APD School Liaison officers were made aware of a social media based threat of a shooting at Austin Middle School. A juvenile has been detained and placed in the Youth Center of the High Plains.
Weather outlook for Tuesday, Feb. 27
The Barrio Neighborhood Plan has a major key to it's success - direct neighborhood action.
It has been 1,848 days since Braxton Blue was last seen alive.
Community policing has been going on in Amarillo since 2016, and according to Amarillo Police Department Chief Drain, it's going quite well.
