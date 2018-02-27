Amarillo police release information on social media school threat, student detained

Monday, APD School Liaison officers were made aware of a social media based threat of a shooting at Austin Middle School.

The threat was spreading through Snapchat and possibly other sources. Liaison officers identified the source to determine if there was any actual danger.

They identified a juvenile male involved in posting the threat and determined that the juvenile did not have means to carry out the threat.

The juvenile was detained and placed in the Youth Center of the High Plains.

An AISD representative confirmed that the school communicated with parents about the incident and the school will have a normal bell schedule today.

The APD School Liaison will be providing some additional presence at the school today.

