Tuesday's Weather: Breezy day with high temps in the 70s, with elevated fire danger

Tuesday is off to a mild but breezy start with temps in the 30's and 40's.

Winds will be gusty at time with winds out of the south at 10-20 mph and gusts up to 25 mph.

Skies will turn partly cloudy this afternoon with highs in the 60's and 70's. Overnight we stay mild with temps dropping into the 30's and low 40's again.

Wednesday a cold front will start to move south through the area leaving us with temps in the 50's, 60's and even low 70's, with warmer temps in the south.

Wednesday will also be the windiest day this week with winds out of the southwest at 20-30 mph and gusts up to 40 mph.

High fire danger will be possible Tuesday-Wednesday.

A cold front moves through the entire area late Wednesday dropping temps back into the 50's in Thursday.

We warm back into 60's and 70's by the weekend high fire danger returns for the weekend.

