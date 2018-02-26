Claude Lady Mustangs headed to State Tournament

The Red Raiders made program history today, securing their first-ever Big 12 Indoor Track & Field Championship title with 143 points on the men's side.
Shane Stephen was named the Athletic Coordinator for Lubbock High School at the Lubbock ISD Board of Trustees meeting Wednesday morning.
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' men's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 18, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking...
A total of 225 area high school football athletes got the chance to compete and get a little better in front of college scouts.
