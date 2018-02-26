Claude Lady Mustangs headed to State Tournament

The Claude Lady Mustangs are headed to state, but for coach cooper and his daughter and star player Jenna.This will be their second time experiencing a state championship together.

"When I watched my dads team win state, that was hands down the best moment I've ever had in my life," said Jenna Cooper, a senior forward for the Mustangs. "Now getting there with him as a player, I don't even have any words to describe it. It's definitely the best feeling I've ever felt."

Jenna was a third grade water girl when her dad's Sudan team won a state championship.

"She's been through a lot of basketball with me, we've watched the state tournaments a hundred times. Every since she was able to walk and understand whats going on we've been down there watching other teams so its pretty special to go there with her as a player.", said Coach Jason Cooper.

The Lady Mustangs cashed their ticket to the big dance with a huge win over familiar rival Panhandle.

"Before the game I was talking to the team and i said, you know it's our turn, it is our turn to win! ", said Jenna. "They beat us the last four times, it was our turn to win. In all honestly I think that we wanted it so much, to the fact that we didn't care it was Panhandle, we just wanted to go to state."

Their only focus now is getting through a speedy, 33-2 La Rue La Poynor team and become one step closer to being crowned state champions.

"Their a very good team, their well coached, and I've known Coach Grahn for a long time.", said Coach Cooper. "He does a good job with his kids and they do things right and score a lot of points. If we were in a track meet we wouldn't have a chance but maybe since were on a basketball court we can do some things to counter their speed a little bit. Hopefully they'll have as much trouble stopping us, as we're going to have stopping them."

Claude will take on La Rue La Poynor Friday at the Alamo Dome in San Antonio.

