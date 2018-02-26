Officials: Marijuana grow discovered in Potter County home, 2 arrested

Two people are behind bars, included a wanted man from another state, after officials say Potter County deputies uncovered a marijuana grow in a home north of Amarillo.

Earlier today, the Potter County Sheriff's Office stopped a car on the Dumas Highway in the search for a wanted man. The driver of the car said the man was at a home in the 11000 block of El Rancho Road.

When deputies arrived at the home, they were met with the owner of the home, 34-year-old Aaron Justice. He allowed the deputies to search his home for the wanted man, identified as 64-year-old Barry Presley.

When searching the home, deputies found Presley hiding in a closet, which also contained an active marijuana grow with multiple plants. A search warrant was obtained, and the illegal plants were taken from the home.

During the search, Justice was also found to be in possession of an illegal shotgun, another firearm and THC products. Potter County officials say the plants belonged to Presley.

Both men were booked into the Potter County Detention Center.

The investigation of this incident is ongoing.

