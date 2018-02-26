Bell Helicopter new image symbolizes innovation

The company known as Bell Helicopter announced last week it is creating a new image for itself.

In efforts to better reflect what it has become, the company will now just be called Bell.

The logo has changed to a dragonfly, symbolizing the company's innovations like the V-22 Osprey built here in Amarillo. According to a news release, a dragonfly represents the mastery of flight, which is Bell's goal.

Just this month, Bell completed test flights of their V-280 Valor in Amarillo. The aircraft is the company's entry to be the supplier of the military's next generation of crafts that lift like a chopper and fly like a plane.

The V-280 Valor has flown at 1,000 feet and up to 92 miles an hour and is doing maneuvers like flying backwards and rotating in the air.

Last week, Congressman Mac Thornberry visited the company to get an update on the aircraft.

During his visit, Congressman Thornberry discussed how the increased military budget will allow for innovation like the V-280 Valor.

