Clovis police investigating 2 firearm burglaries, $5K reward offered

The Clovis Police Department is offering a $5,000 reward for information after firearms were stolen in two burglaries.

The Clovis Police Department says Martin Enterprises on 515 North Prince Street has been burglarized twice in the last six weeks.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, as well as the National Shooting Sports Foundation are offering a joint reward of $5,000 leading for any information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for stealing the firearms.

If you recognize either suspect, call the Special Operations Unit of the Clovis Police Department at (575) 763-9470.