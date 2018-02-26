Water experts, City of Amarillo to hold conservation symposium

The person killed in the officer involved shooting in Stratford last week has been identified.
The company known as Bell Helicopter announced last week it is creating a new image for itself.
Randall County residents will visiting a new location on Western St., after a new annex has opened for business.
The city says it understands the possible frustrations illegal dumping of bulk items can cause. However, they say they are actively working to clean all neighborhoods.
The Panhandle Groundwater Conservation District will hold its Texas Panhandle Water Conservation Symposium this week.
