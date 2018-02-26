Water experts, City of Amarillo to hold conservation symposium

The Panhandle Groundwater Conservation District will hold its Texas Panhandle Water Conservation Symposium this week.

The biennial event will discuss water conservation strategies and water-related topics on the municipal, agriculture and public sectors.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

PGCD is partnering with the City of Amarillo to host the symposium.

Tickets for the event are available on Eventbrite.

It will be held on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.