Farm and Ranch Freedom Alliance will host listening session for Panhandle producers

Area farmers and ranchers will be given an opportunity to voice their concerns this week.

The Farm and Ranch Freedom Alliance will hold the Raise Your Voice listening session in Amarillo geared toward hearing the thoughts and opinions of local producers.

The session will specifically focus on how governmental regulations impact these local farmers and ranchers.

The event will also include a training session for attendees on the USDA Farm Bill for 2018.

The session will be at the High Plains Food Bank in Amarillo on February 28 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

If you're interested in attending, you can RSVP through Eventbrite.

Lunch will be provided at the event.

