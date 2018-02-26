Brother of suspect killed in officer involved shooting seeks answers

The person killed in the officer involved shooting in Stratford last week has been identified.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the incident happened Wednesday night around 7:30 p.m. when a Stratford police officer identified a stolen vehicle traveling east on US-54.

The officer then pulled over the vehicle at a convenience store near the intersection of US-54 and Highway 287 in Stratford.

During the process of arresting the occupants inside the vehicle, DPS officials say both of the arresting officers fired their weapons.

They struck the driver, a 22-year-old man who has been identified as Darion Baker of Memphis, Tennessee. Baker later died as a result of his injuries.

A 24-year-old male passenger, identified as Gregory Dees also from Memphis, Tennessee, was then arrested without incident.

He was arrested was booked into the Sherman County Jail. He is facing charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle by the Stratford Police Department.

The brother of Baker, Mario Baker, says he is still looking for answers. He told NewsChannel 10 today that he talked to a Texas Ranger and did not get an explanation of what happened. He says nobody's life was in danger to justify the shooting, and the family has had phone calls from lawyers wanting to represent them.

The Texas Rangers continue to investigate the shooting.

