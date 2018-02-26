Brother of suspect killed in officer involved shooting seeks answers

The Barrio Neighborhood Plan has a major key to it's success - direct neighborhood action.
It has been 1,848 days since Braxton Blue was last seen alive.
Community policing has been going on in Amarillo since 2016, and according to Amarillo Police Department Chief Drain, it's going quite well.
The person killed in the officer involved shooting in Stratford last week has been identified.
The company known as Bell Helicopter announced last week it is creating a new image for itself.
