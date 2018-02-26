One man sustains life threatening injuries after alleged assault

One man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after an assault on Monday.

Around 12:14 p.m., Amarillo police were dispatched to the 4100 block of South Monroe on a medical report.

Officers found a man with multiple cuts on his upper body.

The man was transported to a local hospital. His injuries are considered life-threatening.

The suspect has not been described or located at this time.

APD Robbery Unit officials are investigating.

Anyone with information can contact the Amarillo Police Department at (806) 374-4400.

