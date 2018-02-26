Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will host circus in Amarillo

Families will have the opportunity to attend the circus this week in Amarillo.

The Jordan World Circus will be in the city on Tuesday.

The event is hosted by the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

Attendees will have the opportunity to see aerial acts as well as animal attractions at the event.

Children will also be allowed to pet and ride various animals.

Tickets are available through Eventbrite.

The circus will be at the Tri-State Fairgrounds at both 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

