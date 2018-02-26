Grassfire 7 miles west of Masterson 90 percent contained

A grass fire that broke out early Monday morning 7 miles west of Masterson on Bivins Ranch is now 90 percent contained.
Potter County fire crews are on the scene as 200 acres has burned so far, according to Moore County Emergency Management.
Weather outlook for Monday, Feb. 26
