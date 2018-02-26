Monday's Weather: Windy day with high temps in the 60s, with elevated fire danger

We start off the work week with a quite Monday morning, temps in the 20s and teens will warm into the 50s and 60s Monday afternoon.

Winds will be gusty at time with winds out of the south at 10-20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph.

Overnight we stay mild with temps dropping into the 30s. Tuesday and Wednesday will stay warm and breezy with temps in the 60s ad 70s.

High fire danger will be possible Monday-Wednesday.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

A cold front moves through late Wednesday dropping temps back into the 50s in Thursday.

We warm back into 60s and 70s by the weekend.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.