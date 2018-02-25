New Mexico coverage area playoff seedings

*BOLDED TEAMS ARE IN COVERAGE AREA
GIRLS 1A
1. Elida
16. Reserve
3. Quemado
14. Floyd
GIRLS 2A
1. Logan
16. Navajo Pine
8. Tatum
9. Dora
GIRLS 3A
1. Texico
16. Santa Rosa
5. Clayton
12. Dexter
4. Tucumcari
13. Rehoboth Christian
GIRLS 4A
1. Portales
16. Bosque
GIRLS 6A
5. Las Cruces
12. Clovis
BOYS 1A
8. Vaughn
9. Grady
4. Quemado
13. Elida
BOYS 2A
8. Gateway Christian
9. Dora
6. Logan
11. To'hajiilee
BOYS 3A
1. Texico
16. Monte Del Sol Charter
5. Newcomb
12. Clayton
4. Santa Rosa
13. Tucumcari
BOYS 4A
6. Portales
11. Navajo Prep
