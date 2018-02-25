New Mexico coverage area playoff seedings

*BOLDED TEAMS ARE IN COVERAGE AREA

GIRLS 1A

1. Elida

16. Reserve

3. Quemado

14. Floyd

GIRLS 2A

1. Logan

16. Navajo Pine

8. Tatum

9. Dora

GIRLS 3A

1. Texico

16. Santa Rosa

5. Clayton

12. Dexter

4. Tucumcari

13. Rehoboth Christian

GIRLS 4A

1. Portales

16. Bosque

GIRLS 6A

5. Las Cruces

12. Clovis

BOYS 1A

8. Vaughn

9. Grady

4. Quemado

13. Elida

BOYS 2A

8. Gateway Christian

9. Dora

6. Logan

11. To'hajiilee

BOYS 3A

1. Texico

16. Monte Del Sol Charter

5. Newcomb

12. Clayton

4. Santa Rosa

13. Tucumcari

BOYS 4A

6. Portales

11. Navajo Prep

