Boil water notice issued in Texline

A boil water notice has been issued for the City of Texline

Due to a line break, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City of Texline to notify its residents to boil their water before consumption.

Residents are advised to buy bottled water for drinking.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Officials said they will notify residents when the water is safe to drink.

Anyone with questions regarding the notice can call the City of Texline at (806) 362-4849.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.