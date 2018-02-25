Crews will reconstruct overpass near Ross Street

Overpass reconstruction on I-40 will continue this week near Ross Street.

Crews will be placing bridge beam and deck panels on Feb. 27, March 2 and March 7.

Drivers traveling westbound will be detoured to the Arthur Street turnaround.

Motorist traveling east can use the turnaround at Nelson Street.

Frontage road traffic will be unaffected.

Remember to use caution when traveling through all work zones.

