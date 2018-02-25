Local residents, homeless continue to march for Christ Church Camp

Today, homeless residents of the Christ Church Camp of New Beginnings demonstrated for a second time to try to save the camp from closure this week.

Due to the City of Amarillo declaring that the camp is in violation of city ordinances, residents have been ordered to leave by this Thursday, Mar.1.

At Ellwood Park, local residents rallied together with the homeless for a march to Christ Church Camp to take a stand against the ordinance.

One of the organizers, Julie Hunt, said they will continue to do so as local leaders try to find a compromising solution.

"The city isn't listening. They are not hearing us," she said. "They will not start the conversation and until they are willing to sit down and find a solution that works for everybody, we're going to keep a presence."

At the campsite rally, marchers expressed plans to be at the city council meeting this Tuesday to talk with local leaders face-to-face about the ordinance.

"It will not be the last show of presence or support for the camp," said Hunt. "We will do whatever we have to do to keep a presence. March every week? We'll do it. If it means show up at city hall every week, we'll do it. But until the city is ready to listen, then we'll be here."

