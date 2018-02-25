Fire near Childress shuts down part of Highway 287

Childress firefighters are currently working a fire outside of Childress.

The fire is uncontained at this time.

Witnesses said portions of Highway 287 near Childress have been shut down as crews battle the blaze.

The Texas A&M Forest Service is monitoring this fire.

The public is advised to stay clear of the area until the fire has been contained.

This story is developing. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

