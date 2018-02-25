Childress grassfire now 100 percent contained - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Childress grassfire now 100 percent contained

By NewsChannel10 Staff
Source: 806 Storm Chasers Source: 806 Storm Chasers
CHILDRESS, TX (KFDA) -

Highway 287 near Childress has been reopened after a grassfire earlier Sunday.

Multiple starts began along the side of Highway 287 outside of the city.

The fire at this time has burned an estimated 300 acres and is 100 percent contained.

