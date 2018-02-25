Childress grassfire estimated at 300 acres, 85 percent containment

Highway 287 near Childress has been reopened after a grassfire earlier Sunday.

Multiple starts began along the side of Highway 287 outside of the city.

The fire at this time has burned an estimated 300 acres and is 85 percent contained.

Crews will continue to monitor the area and mop up any hot spots Monday morning.

The Texas A&M Forest Service is assisting Childress FD with air tankers.

This story is developing. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

