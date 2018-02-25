Childress grassfire estimated at 300 acres, 80 percent containment

Childress firefighters are currently working a fire outside of Childress.
A boil water notice has been issued for the City of Texline
Overpass reconstruction on I-40 will continue this week near Ross Street.
The City of Amarillo will host a public meeting on drainage projects in the city.
Today, homeless residents of the Christ Church Camp of New Beginnings demonstrated for a second time to try to save the camp from closure this week.
