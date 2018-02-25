City of Amarillo will hold public meeting on drainage projects

The City of Amarillo will host a public meeting on drainage projects in the city.

The meeting will discuss improvements at Cedar Meadow Circle and the Hillside Water Tank near Soncy Road.

Construction on these projects is expected to begin in March.

Staff from the city will attend the meeting and answer questions asked by members of the public.

