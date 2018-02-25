Bureau of Land Management to conduct burn near Amarillo

The Bureau of Land Management will conduct a prescribed burn near Amarillo

According to officials, the burn will be in the Cross Bar Management Area 15 miles north of the city.

The burn will begin February 26 and continue for several days afterward.

Officials also say the burn will reduce heavy fuel loads for grass fires and improve the health of the surrounding ecosystem.

Up to 4,300 acres will be burned.

The Panhandle has experienced extreme fire danger recently due to high winds and an almost complete lack of moisture.

Potter County and most surrounding counties are currently under a burn ban, which will be possibly extended at the Potter County Commissioners Court session on Monday.

