District 31 state senate candidates meet with voters at public forum

The candidates for state senate, state representative, Hutchinson County commissioner and Fritch city mayor spoke to constituents about their platforms at the candidate forum.

It was also a chance for community members to share their concerns and get answers from the ones who will be representing them if elected.

Three candidates are vying for the District 31 state senate seat: Incumbent Kel Seliger, and his challengers Victor Leal and Mike Cannon.

Seliger will be running for his fourth term and says there's more work to be done.

"I've worked very hard to represent the voters of this area," he said. "There is so much left to do of the things that have been real priorities for me and for the people who live in Hutchinson County, public schools and property taxes and border protection and we're not done yet."

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Midland native Mike Cannon says the current state government isn't doing enough on these issues and believes he is the person to make things happen if elected into office.

"We're spending a lot of money, we're not getting things done effectively," he said. "We've got problems in many, many areas such as education and taxation, property taxes. And of course we need to secure our borders and so on. There's just a lot of issues that need to be addressed. I don't feel like they're getting done."

Local restaurant owner Victor Leal says he relates to the small business man.

He believes his line of work taught him the importance of giving back, which he hopes to do in the state senate.

"I have just a deep love for the folks that I serve each and every day," he said. "I serve a diverse group of people at my restaurants. I employ a diverse segment of folks, and so I know the struggles that they have day in and day out, trying to stretch a paycheck from one week to the next. The hard working blue-collar folks, the unsung heroes need a voice in Austin and I plan to be that voice."

You can vote early for the candidates through Mar. 2 or during the primary election beginning Tuesday, Mar. 6.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.