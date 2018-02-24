District 31 state senate candidates meet with voters at public forum

The candidates for state senate, state representative, Hutchinson county commissioner and Fritch city mayor spoke to constituents about their platforms at the candidate forum.
Amacon had a special announcement at an event on Saturday.
The Potter County Sheriff's Office hosted a Civilian Response to Active Shooter Event or CRASE training event on Saturday.
Incumbent State Representative Four Price is seeking his 5th term in office, but this year he has some competition. Fritch City Manager Drew Brassfield is also hoping to win over voters in District 87.
As the Texas Rangers continue to investigate a fatal officer-involved shooting in Stratford, some residents are voicing their concerns.
