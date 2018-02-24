AMA-CON announces comic writer will attend convention in August

AMA-CON had a special announcement at an event on Saturday.

Convention officials announced that Nnedi Okorafor will be joining the convention in August as a special guest.

Okorafor is an acclaimed science fiction and comic writer whose works include the six issue special edition run of Black Panther.

AMA-CON officials say that they will be announcing other special guests throughout the year leading up tot he convention.

AMA-CON is slated to be held on the first weekend in August.

