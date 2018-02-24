Dozens attend Potter County active shooter training

Amacon had a special announcement at an event on Saturday.
The Potter County Sheriff's Office hosted a Civilian Response to Active Shooter Event or CRASE training event on Saturday.
Incumbent State Representative Four Price is seeking his 5th term in office, but this year he has some competition. Fritch City Manager Drew Brassfield is also hoping to win over voters in District 87.
Schools in Hereford and the Pampa Junior High were both placed on lockdown as a precaution today while police investigated possible threats.
Northwest Texas Hospital has teamed up with a leading health care organization to continue to focus on quality of care for their patients.
