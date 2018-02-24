Dozens attend Potter County active shooter training

The Potter County Sheriff's Office hosted a Civilian Response to Active Shooter Event or CRASE training event on Saturday.

The event was held at the First Christian Church in Amarillo, and focused on church safety teams and security.

After the recent swath of school shootings and threats, officials said the time to get involved is now.

Sgt. Robert Huddleston of the Potter County Sheriff's Office said that the training was about leading others to safety.

"We would love everybody throughout the whole Amarillo, Canyon and Panhandle communities to know what CRASE is about so they know how to react," said Sgt. Huddleston.

Potter County hopes to hold more of these events in the future.

