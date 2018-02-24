Police investigating alleged threat at Dumas High School

Dumas Police Department is investigating a threat allegedly made toward Dumas High School.

Dumas ISD officials and school officers were contacted by DPD and are assisting in the investigation.

Anyone with information on the threat can contact the Dumas Police Department at (806) 935-2151.

This story is developing and will be updated with information as it becomes available.

