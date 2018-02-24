Early morning shooting leads to 1 injury, 1 arrest

One man is in jail after a shooting in Amarillo early Saturday morning.

Around 4:30 a.m., Randall County deputies responded to an altercation on the 2500 block of Wheeler Road.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered that a man had been shot in the shoulder and taken to the hospital by private vehicle.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

He underwent surgery for non-life threatening injuries.

The accused shooter, Taylor Scott Hendrickson, was taken into custody.

He was booked into the Randall County Jail for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.