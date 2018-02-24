Election 2018: State Representative Race for District 87

Incumbent State Representative Four Price is seeking his 5th term in office, but this year he has some competition. Fritch City Manager Drew Brassfield is also hoping to win over voters in District 87.
Schools in Hereford and the Pampa Junior High were both placed on lockdown as a precaution today while police investigated possible threats.
The Dimmit Police Department installed a temperature alarm system in it's K-9 Unit truck to make sure its dog is safe for the upcoming summer.
Northwest Texas Hospital has teamed up with a leading health care organization to continue to focus on quality of care for their patients.
In a two-day conference celebrating the culture and industries of the Southern High Plains, one man is embracing a creative approach to telling the story of the plains to the audience.
