Election 2018: State Representative Race for District 87

Incumbent State Representative Four Price is seeking his 5th term in office, but this year he has some competition. Fritch City Manager Drew Brassfield is also hoping to win over voters in District 87.

Price said he is the right man for the job because of how he represents the voice of the Panhandle in Austin.

"I think I have a proven track record of success and results," explained Price. "What we need here is an effective advocate for our region and someone who can really roll up their sleeves, do their homework, not only articulate coherently to their colleagues who may be from a different area of the state about what's important to our area and our region, but really get bills moving and passed that impact this region in a favorable way."

Price said he is proud of the work he accomplished in the last legislative session, but that there is still more to do. "I passed a telemedicine bill, which I think was a landmark in its nature with respect to providing access to quality healthcare. I passed a lot of mental health and behavioral health bills. I am chairing a select committee on opioid and substance abuse, which I hope will turn out to develop more legislation in the next session to prevent Texas from going down the road of some other states where they have really fallen into a crisis."

His opponent, Brassfield, said he wants to offer the Panhandle a new, fresh voice in Austin.

"From time to time, that blood supply needs to be replenished," said Brassfield. "I feel like I'm in touch with the average citizen and want to continue that as a representative. I certainly don't have all the answers, nor will I ever have all the answers, but I certainly want to be part of the solution. I definitely want to have a seat at the table and work to keep this state going in the direction the people want it to go."

Brassfield describes himself as a true conservative who is pro-gun and anti-abortion.

"I want to be able to take our conservative values that we have here in the Texas Panhandle to Austin," said Brassfield. "They have that saying about don't Californian my Texas. Well, I don't want to Austin our Panhandle. I want to be able to take our conservative, traditional values and represent those accurately in Austin."

Early voting ends March 2 and Election Day is March 6.

