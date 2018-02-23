Hereford authorities: If you see something, say something

Schools in Hereford and the Pampa Junior High were both placed on lockdown as a precaution today while police investigated possible threats.

The Pampa school threat was made through a text message.

On the other hand, today's threat at Hereford Independent School District was the second the district has received in the last two weeks, both stemming from the social media app Snapchat.

"It's kind of the fad that's going on right now," said Brent Harrison, Hereford Chief of Police.

While both threats were false, local authorities say they are taking these incidents seriously.

Hereford ISD superintendent Sheri Blankenship encourages the community to speak up if they see something.

She credits the outcome of today's incident to the parent who reported their concerns to authorities.

"We had a parent who stepped up and alerted our campus and our principal and said 'Hey I think you need to know about this, I don't know if there's any validity to it or if there's any truth to it," said Blankenship. "What we want is parents and students, community members, whoever gets any kind of attention to something like to bring it to our attention and let us investigate the matter."

Snapchat alerted the FBI of last week's threat in Hereford, and is beginning to integrate new ways to easily report safety concerns on the app.

Chief Harrison advises the community to not comment on the threats being made online.

"They really don't need to participate in that because there's gonna be enough panic created merely that a threat occurred to begin with," said Chief Harrison.

Parents are also encouraged to talk to their kids about the severity of the things they post on social media.

"I do not think our students or our parents understand the critical nature of this," said Blankenship. "You know there's a day and time you could make comments or phrases or say things and people probably didn't take them as literal as they do in today's society."

Chief Harrison wants to remind the public that making these threats is a third degree felony, and could result in imprisonment and a fine.

